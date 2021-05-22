The winner of Eurovision 2021 has been announced
The winner of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest has been crowned in Rotterdam after a triumphant but coronavirus-affected return to the competition.Full Article
Italy was announced as winner with 524 points from band Måneskin
