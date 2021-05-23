Italy wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following tight race
Published
"We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," Maneskin's frontman Damiano David has said after winning.Full Article
Published
"We just want to say, to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock 'n' roll never dies," Maneskin's frontman Damiano David has said after winning.Full Article
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with..