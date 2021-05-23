DR Congo: Volcano eruption prompts Goma evacuation
The Congolese government said it was evacuating Goma, a city of nearly 2 million people, after the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted. Lava reached the city's airport.Full Article
The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered the evacuation of the eastern city of Goma after the eruption of..