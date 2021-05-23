Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal makes BIG announcement, extends lockdown by one week
Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in Delhi for one more week.Full Article
Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in Delhi for one more week.Full Article
Delhi currently has 31,308 active coronavirus cases.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 09 announced that lockdown will continue in the national capital in order to curb the..