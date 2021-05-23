BBC's reputation highly damaged by Diana interview report, says Patel
Published
Lessons must be learned over the 1995 interview with Princess Diana, says the home secretary.Full Article
Published
Lessons must be learned over the 1995 interview with Princess Diana, says the home secretary.Full Article
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the BBC’s reputation has been “highly damaged” by the disclosures over its 1995 Panorama..
Home Secretary Priti Patel has refused to rule out criminal prosecutions following the publication of the Dyson report into the..