Israeli Police Allow Jews to Visit Flashpoint Jerusalem Site
Islamic authority overseeing the site says Israeli police cleared young Palestinians out of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45Full Article
Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police..
Clashes broke out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police following Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a..