Kate Garraway: 'My husband is devastated by Covid'
Published
The TV presenter says Derek Draper still "can't really move" after coming home from hospital.Full Article
Published
The TV presenter says Derek Draper still "can't really move" after coming home from hospital.Full Article
Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper can barely talk amid his ongoing recovery from Covid-19.
Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has returned home after spending more than a year in hospital battling the effects of..