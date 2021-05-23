At least 4.5 million people had their personal data exposed after an IT system used by Air India was subjected to a "sophisticated cyber attack".Full Article
At least 4.5 million people's data exposed following Air India IT system hack
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rome’s moment: Draghi, Multilateralism And Italy’s New Strategy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Teresa Coratella and Arturo Varvelli*
*Introduction*
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has one of the..
Growing Cyber Risks To Energy Infrastructure – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
We’ll All Be Targeted Under The US Government’s New Precrime Program – OpEd
Eurasia Review
It never fails.
Just as we get a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, there might be a chance of crawling out of this..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: KULR Technology, Marble Financial, Altiplano Metals, Aftermath Silver UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Vox Royalty, Q BioMed, American Battery Metals, ESE Entertainment, NEXE Innovations UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp, Aurelius Minerals Inc, Braxia Scientific Corp, Tocvan Ventures Corp, Plurilock Security
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: XPhyto Therapeutics, Aurelius Minerals, Braxia Scientific, Tocvan Ventures, Plurilock Security...
Proactive Investors