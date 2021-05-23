At Least Eight Dead in Italian Cable Car Accident
Two are seriously injured after cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with mountain close by plunged, national alpine rescue service saysFull Article
Watch VideoFourteen people in Italy were killed after a cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view plunged to the ground today..
The accident happened on the Stresa-Alpine-Mottarone cable car near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.