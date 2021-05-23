Italy: Several dead after cable car accident
Published
At least eight people have died and two others injured after a cable car crashed to the ground near Verbania, in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.Full Article
Published
At least eight people have died and two others injured after a cable car crashed to the ground near Verbania, in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.Full Article
Two are seriously injured after cable car connecting Italy's Maggiore lake with mountain close by plunged, national alpine rescue..