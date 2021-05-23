Cable Car Plunges in Italy, Killing at Least 11 People
The cable car was traveling at a height of nearly 40 feet from the Lake Maggiore area in northern Italy to Mottarone Mountain when it suddenly fell.Full Article
At least eight people have died and two others injured after a cable car crashed to the ground near Verbania, in the Piedmont..
Three more people have been taken to hospital