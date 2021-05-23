New Jersey House Party Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and Dozen Hurt, Police Say
The New Jersey State Police responded to report of a shooting at a house party late on Saturday night.Full Article
A massive house party in Cumberland County ended in gunfire overnight. New Jersey State Police say about 100 to 200 people..
A man, 30, and woman, 25, are dead and 12 more are injured after gunfire rang out at a house party with 100 to 200 guests in..