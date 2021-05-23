More than 60 million vaccine doses have been administered in UK, Hancock says
Published
More than 60 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the UK, Matt Hancock says.Full Article
Published
More than 60 million vaccine doses have now been administered in the UK, Matt Hancock says.Full Article
More than 50 million vaccine doses have been administered in England. The new figures come as the vaccine opens up to 32 and..
Watch VideoNormalcy - a concept that once seemed far fetched - appears closer than ever. Crowds are back at restaurants. People are..