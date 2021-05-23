A Ryanair flight has been diverted and forced to land in the Belarus capital Minsk so an opposition blogger could be arrested, it has been claimed.Full Article
Ryanair plane diverted to Belarus so 'opposition blogger could be arrested'
Sky News0 shares 2 views
