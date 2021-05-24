At least 15 people are dead and more than 500 homes destroyed by a volcanic eruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.Full Article
At least 15 dead and hundreds of homes destroyed after volcanic eruption in DR Congo
DR Congo: More Than 170 Children Feared Missing After Volcanic Eruption In Goma
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday that hundreds of children and families in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s..
At least 15 dead, hundreds of homes destroyed after central Africa's Mount Nyiragongo eruption
Hundreds of homes and buildings near Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been destroyed, buried by lava..
