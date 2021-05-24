Samoa's first female PM sworn in as former leader refuses to cede power
Published
Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has become Samoa's first female prime minister as the country's political crisis continues.Full Article
Published
Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has become Samoa's first female prime minister as the country's political crisis continues.Full Article
This year the pandemic has triggered not only important one-off changes in Latin America, transforming political and institutional..
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last..