The public will likely have to wait longer for details of the government's review of social distancing rules and its proposals for COVID certification due to the growth in cases of the Indian variant.Full Article
PM's review of social distancing rules set to be delayed by Indian variant
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Maskless US Heads Down Dark Road As Covid Pandemic Rages On – OpEd
Eurasia Review
In the clash between sound science and political pressure from anti-science crackpots in the United States, the Biden..