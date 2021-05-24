British singer James Newman has said he wants to "focus on the positives" after scoring nil points in the Eurovision Song Contest, and said the experience will hopefully make him stronger.Full Article
James Newman wants to 'focus on the positives' after Eurovision nil points
Moment UK scored zero points in Eurovision
The UK came last for the second year running, with act James Newman scoring nil points for his track 'Embers'.
UK's James Newman scores nil points at Eurovision as Italy triumphs
UK's James Newman scores nil points at Eurovision as Italy triumphs
The United Kingdom was handed a crushing defeat in the Eurovision Song Contest, scoring nil points.
