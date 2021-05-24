Kevin Spacey is set to return to the big screen for the first time since allegations of sexual assault and misconduct were made against him more than three years ago, according to US media reports.Full Article
Kevin Spacey 'planning return to big screen' following sexual misconduct allegations
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kevin Spacey to return to big screen in film about accused paedophile
Mid-Day
Kevin Spacey has largely stayed away from the public eye since he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a couple of young male..