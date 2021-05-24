UK records three coronavirus-related deaths and another 2,439 cases
The UK has recorded another three coronavirus-related deaths and a further 2,439 cases, the latest government figures show.Full Article
The Government said a further three people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK..
More than one million people in Wales have received both doses of their Covid vaccine