EU agrees new Belarus sanctions after plane arrest
Belarusian airlines will be banned from EU skies after a flight was diverted and a journalist held.Full Article
What sanctions are in place against Belarus and what new measures are being considered?
The European Union has joined the UK in new sanctions against Belarus as pressure mounts on Minsk over the arrest of a prominent..