UK reports 15 more COVID deaths - as 23 million people are now fully vaccinated
Published
The UK has reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths and 2,493 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths and 2,493 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been visiting Coventry as part of celebrations marking its status as 2021 UK..
Nine trusts had 200 or more deaths from coronavirus caught by patients while in hospital