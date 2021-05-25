John Cena issues apology to China in Mandarin after calling Taiwan a country: 'I made a mistake'
John Cena has issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country while promoting "F9," the latest "Fast & Furious" film.
John Cena Issues Apology to China
After Calling Taiwan a Country.
On Tuesday, John Cena issued a
heartfelt apology..