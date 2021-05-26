William Shakespeare, first man in world to get approved COVID-19 vaccine, dies
Published
Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away on May 20 after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine.Full Article
Published
Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away on May 20 after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine.Full Article
William Shakespeare is trending on the internet for his death, not the playwright, he's been long dead, but the first man in the..
The first man to receive a Covid-19 vaccination has died of an unrelated illness, aged 81. William "Bill" Shakespeare was only the..