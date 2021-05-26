WhatsApp sues Indian government over new regulations
Published
Facebook-owned messaging platform says rules would allow New Delhi to conduct mass surveillanceFull Article
Published
Facebook-owned messaging platform says rules would allow New Delhi to conduct mass surveillanceFull Article
WhatApp has moved the Delhi High Court against the Indian Government's new rules for social media intermediaries, which needs them..
The upcoming election of deputies to the 15^th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-26 tenure..