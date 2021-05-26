3 Arrested in Italy Cable Car Crash; Clamp Deactivated Brake
Carabinieri Lt Col Alberto Cicognani said at least one of the three people questioned overnight admitted to what happened
Watch VideoItalian authorities have arrested three people in the cable car crash that killed 14 people on Sunday.
Investigators say an emergency brake system had been disabled before the crash, which killed 14.