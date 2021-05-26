John Cena has made an apology to China after he referred to Taiwan as a country while promoting the next Fast & Furious film.Full Article
John Cena mocked for apologising to China for saying Taiwan is a country
On Tuesday, John Cena issued a heartfelt apology to fans in China.
“Fast and Furious 9” star John Cena called Taiwan a country during a promotional interview with a Taiwanese broadcaster,..
