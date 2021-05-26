James Bond, Meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon Makes $8.45 Billion Deal for MGM
Published
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, while diminished, commanded a premium price, with Amazon seeking to bolster its crucial Prime membership offering.Full Article
Published
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, while diminished, commanded a premium price, with Amazon seeking to bolster its crucial Prime membership offering.Full Article
Amazon has struck a deal to acquire MGM for $8.5 billion, the company’s second-biggest purchase ever.
Watch VideoAmazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole..