Holiday islands considered for green list
Islands such as the Canary Islands and Majorca may be put on the UK's green list of holiday destinations.
Malta, Spain’s Balearic Islands and a few Greek islands may be made quarantine-free
Popular holiday hotspots such as the Canaries and the Balearics could be moved to the green list of travel destinations