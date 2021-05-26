Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of UK Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson
Published
Five people have been arrested after a Black Lives Matter activist was shot at a house party in London at the weekend.Full Article
Published
Five people have been arrested after a Black Lives Matter activist was shot at a house party in London at the weekend.Full Article
London police have arrested five men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of prominent Black Lives..
A black equal rights activist was shot in the head when a group of four men opened fire at a party, police have said.Sasha Johnson..