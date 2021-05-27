After black fungus and white fungus, another fungal infection aspergillosis, hits India
According to a leading news portal, at least eight patients of aspergillosis are currently undergoing treatment in Vadodara.Full Article
Amid the rising cases of Black Fungus infection in several states of India, one case of Yellow Fungus infection has been reported..
Symptoms of Yellow Fungus, which is deadlier than black fungus and white fungus, are lethargy, low appetite, or no appetite at all..