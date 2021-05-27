'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar', which introduces colours and animals to young readers, came out in 1967 and became a perennial bestseller.Full Article
Eric Carle, author of the classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" died on Sunday (5/23), according to his family and..
Carle described the children’s classic, which sold more than 50 million copies around the world, as a ‘book of hope’.