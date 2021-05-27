School of Rock drummer Kevin Clark dies, aged 32
Published
Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove lead tributes to the musician, who was killed in a traffic accident.Full Article
Published
Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove lead tributes to the musician, who was killed in a traffic accident.Full Article
The 32-year-old was riding home on a bicycle through the Avondale neighbourhood of Chicago in the early hours of Wednesday morning..
Kevin Clark, a onetime child actor who played drums in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was struck and killed in a bicycle..