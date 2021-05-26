'Jeopardy!': Tournament host Buzzy Cohen says his young daughter was in awe of Alex Trebek
Published
Former champ Buzzy Cohen, hosting "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, recalls Alex Trebek and his 5-year-old daughter's fan encounter.
Published
Former champ Buzzy Cohen, hosting "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions, recalls Alex Trebek and his 5-year-old daughter's fan encounter.
Buzzy Cohen, the 2017 winner of Jeopardy: Tournament of Champions, is returning to host this year’s season. With the passing of..