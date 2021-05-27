MP Rob Roberts has been suspended for sexual misconduct, with a senior minister suggesting it would be "honourable" for him to stand down.Full Article
MP suspended for sexual misconduct told it would be 'honourable' to quit
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Disgraced Tory MP Rob Roberts suspended over sexual misconduct: ‘It would be honourable for him to stand down’
PinkNews
Tory MP Rob Roberts has been suspended from the House of Commons for six weeks after he was found to have sexually harassed an..
-
Rob Roberts: Commons leader calls on MP to stand down
BBC Local News
-
Rees-Mogg: It would be honourable for disgraced MP Roberts to stand down
Belfast Telegraph