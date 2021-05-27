David Cameron's involvement with finance firm Greensill Capital "was not relevant", Rishi Sunak has said, as he told MPs all requests from businesses for economic support were dealt with "on merit".Full Article
Rishi Sunak says David Cameron's involvement with Greensill 'not relevant'
