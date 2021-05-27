Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial
Published
Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.
Published
Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.
New charges filed against Lori Daybell in Chandler as court paperwork was filed Thursday in Idaho deeming Lori Daybell unfit to..