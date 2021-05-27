'I still can't believe it:' Meet Ohio's first Vax-a-Million lottery, scholarship winners

'I still can't believe it:' Meet Ohio's first Vax-a-Million lottery, scholarship winners

USATODAY.com

Published

Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton, Ohio, won $1 million and Joseph Costello of Englewood, Ohio ,won the state's Vax-a-Million scholarship.

Full Article