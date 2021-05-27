'I still can't believe it:' Meet Ohio's first Vax-a-Million lottery, scholarship winners
Abbigail Bugenske of Silverton, Ohio, won $1 million and Joseph Costello of Englewood, Ohio ,won the state's Vax-a-Million scholarship.
Shaker Heights native shares feelings on winning $1M
Abbigail Bugenske won the first $1 million prize through Ohio’s new vaccine lottery. A 14-year-old boy also won a full-ride..