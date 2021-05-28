Cuban baseball player César Prieto defects from national team while in Florida
Baseball player César Prieto defected from Cuba's national team while in Florida for an Olympic qualifying event, the Cuban Baseball Federation said.
The Cuban Baseball Federation confirmed Wednesday night that one of the players on the national team defected a few hours after the..