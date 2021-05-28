Remains of 215 Children Found at Former Indigenous School Site in Canada
The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978Full Article
The remains of 215 children have been discovered on the grounds of a former boarding school set up more than a century ago to..
The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.