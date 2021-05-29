Mali coup leader becomes transitional President
President N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned on Wednesday after they were released from detention.Full Article
The country's constitutional court says Col Assimi Goïta should now "lead the transition process".
Colonel Assimi Goita says he acted after president and prime minister failed to consult him about a new government.