Canada mourns as remains of 215 children found at indigenous school
Published
The mass grave was found during a survey of the former residential school for indigenous people.Full Article
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the discovery of the remains of 215 kids at the site of a former residential..
The remains of 215 children have been discovered on the grounds of a former boarding school set up more than a century ago to..