Sasha Johnson: Man, 18, appears in court over activist's shooting
Published
Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder the black equal rights activist.Full Article
Published
Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder the black equal rights activist.Full Article
An 18-year-old has appeared in court in connection with the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson.
A man will appear in court charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.