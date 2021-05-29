The remains of more than 200 children have been found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children in Canada.Full Article
Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school in Canada
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Remains of 215 children found at Indigenous school site in Canada
Al Jazeera STUDIO
More coverage
215 bodies discovered at former residential school for Indigenous children in Canada
Upworthy
A 2015 report said the schools were a component of "cultural genocide."
-
Mass grave with remains of 215 children found at Indigenous school in Canada, an 'unthinkable loss'
Upworthy
-
Remains of more than 200 children found at Indigenous school in Canada
Upworthy
-
Remains of more than 200 children found at indigenous school in Canada
Belfast Telegraph
-
Work underway for forensics experts to identify and repatriate B.C. school remains
CP24