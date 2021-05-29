2021 could see record number of first-time boaters: Here's how to have a safe, fun outing

2021 could see record number of first-time boaters: Here's how to have a safe, fun outing

USATODAY.com

Published

Is this your first season owning a boat, or are you thinking of renting one? Here are tips to help newcomers have a safe, happy time on the water.

Full Article