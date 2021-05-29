Brazil: Protesters blame Bolsonaro for Covid crisis
Thousands of people angry at the slow rollout of vaccines take to the streets in cities across Brazil.Full Article
Jair Bolsonaro remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure to account for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covid-19 deaths pass 3 million globally, and a study in Brazil warns the virus is killing more babies and children