Thousands of people have gathered across Brazil to protest at President Bolsonaro's management of the COVID-19 pandemic.Full Article
Thousands protest across Brazil over Bolsonaro's handling of COVID
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Protests in Brazil over Bolsonaro's COVID response
Reuters - Politics
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the..
Brazilians stage more protests against Bolsonaro
Terra Daily
More coverage
Brazilian president leads motorcade of thousands of supporters
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Jair Bolsonaro remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure to account for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.