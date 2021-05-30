B.J. Thomas, ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ Singer, Dies at 78

B.J. Thomas, ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ Singer, Dies at 78

NYTimes.com

Published

Mr. Thomas, who won five Grammys, helped introduce a smooth, down-home sensibility to the AM radio airwaves in the 1960s and ’70s.

Full Article