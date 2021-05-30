Tennis star Naomi Osaka faces being thrown out of the French Open tournament if she continues to avoid speaking to journalists at news conferences.Full Article
Osaka fined and threatened with expulsion from French Open if she continues media boycott
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | Osaka threatened with disqualification if she continues media boycott
News24
World number two Naomi Osaka let her racquet do the talking at the French Open on Sunday, resolutely maintaining her media boycott..
More coverage
Fox Sports’ Rob Parker Wants French Open to Bar Naomi Osaka: ‘I Wish These Athletes Would Stop This Attack of the Media’
Mediaite
Earlier this week, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her plans to boycott any media responsibilities during the French Open, which..
‘We need to be ready to accept the questions’: Nadal backs media’s role in tennis
Sydney Morning Herald