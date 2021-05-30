One buried Google Maps setting you need to change now
Published
We used to rely on actual maps to get around. Today, you click an app on your phone. You might not think much about how much data you're giving away.
Published
We used to rely on actual maps to get around. Today, you click an app on your phone. You might not think much about how much data you're giving away.
Google Maps is an application whose routing model is continuously evolving, and earlier this year, the Mountain View-based search..